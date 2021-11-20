Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Down 34.5% in October

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the October 14th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAKSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

MAKSY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,747. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

