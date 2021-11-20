Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Get Marqeta alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.55.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Marqeta by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 52.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 34,846 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 108,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marqeta (MQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.