Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Given New $201.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $198.00 to $201.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.57.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

VAC stock opened at $167.66 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $190.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.08 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is -183.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7,966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16,129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.