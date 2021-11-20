Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

MMC opened at $169.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $171.13. The firm has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,980,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,167,000 after purchasing an additional 67,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

