Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 80,401 Shares of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 904,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,401 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Vista Oil & Gas were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 44,174 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 675.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 140,650 shares during the last quarter. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIST stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $462.83 million, a P/E ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 3.22.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 0.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VIST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

