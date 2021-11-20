Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 399,965 Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of ROVR stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.88.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

