Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 83.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,348 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,640 shares of company stock valued at $19,895,827. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.10.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $299.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.87. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.77 and a 12 month high of $312.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

