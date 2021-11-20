Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,784 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of BRP worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in BRP by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 49,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BRP by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after acquiring an additional 157,974 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP by 1,680.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 62,442 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of BRP by 430.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 164,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 133,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $87.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.72. BRP Inc. has a one year low of $48.76 and a one year high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.04%.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

