Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 8,129 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 41.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Xylem by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,664,000 after buying an additional 231,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,538,000 after buying an additional 44,084 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Xylem by 8.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,181,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,675,000 after buying an additional 160,675 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Xylem by 15.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,864,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after buying an additional 253,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Xylem by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,773,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,417,000 after buying an additional 163,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,237. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,238 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,296. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.30.

XYL opened at $129.10 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.66 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.91.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

