Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires New Position in Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 96,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOLN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,586,000. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOLN opened at $10.45 on Friday. Molecular Partners AG has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $21.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Molecular Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

