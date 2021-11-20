Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires New Shares in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 48,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in SMART Global by 11,904.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in SMART Global during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SMART Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

In other news, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $2,203,628.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $3,114,235.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 160,406 shares of company stock worth $8,352,243 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $58.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average is $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 73.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $60.75.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

