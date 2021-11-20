Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys New Holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,722,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,177,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,254,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,783,000.

OTCMKTS VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

