Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,969 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,123 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Progress Software during the second quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Progress Software by 1,663.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the second quarter worth $100,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 19.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 620.9% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRGS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

In related news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

