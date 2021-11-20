Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 3.70% of First Reserve Sustainable Growth at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $9,635,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $6,541,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,063,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,852,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,850,000.

NASDAQ:FRSG opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.22.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

