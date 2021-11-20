Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 324,640 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 324,640 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 54.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after acquiring an additional 740,900 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 19.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 256,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 41,329 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter worth about $136,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $147,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owl Rock Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

ORCC stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $269.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 77.50%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.