Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Position Cut by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 270,979 shares of company stock valued at $19,273,481. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $74.58 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $75.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.91. The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

