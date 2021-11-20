Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.04

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.04 and last traded at $74.71, with a volume of 24193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average of $58.91.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 270,979 shares of company stock valued at $19,273,481. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 9.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 92,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

