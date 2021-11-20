MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will report sales of $1.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the lowest is $1.86 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $8.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $8.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $9.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. MasTec’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

MTZ traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.98. 1,534,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.16. MasTec has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $122.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of MasTec by 5.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in MasTec by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in MasTec by 6.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 1.6% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

