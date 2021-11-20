Matsumotokiyoshi (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matsumotokiyoshi (OTCMKTS:MSMKF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSMKF opened at $39.50 on Friday. Matsumotokiyoshi has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.50.

Get Matsumotokiyoshi alerts:

Matsumotokiyoshi Company Profile

Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings Co, Ltd. operates a chain of drug stores and insurance dispensing pharmacies in Japan. The company also provides wholesale, as well as management support services. It operates through a network of 1,717 retail stores in 47 prefectures in Japan. The company also operates 31 branches in Thailand; and stores in Taiwan.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Matsumotokiyoshi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matsumotokiyoshi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.