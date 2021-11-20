Matthew J. Missad Sells 1,049 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ UFPI opened at $89.25 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.22.
UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,459,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $679,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.
UFPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.
UFP Industries Company Profile
UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.
