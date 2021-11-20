Matthew J. Missad Sells 1,049 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $89.25 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.22.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,459,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $679,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

