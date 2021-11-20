Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Announces Earnings Results

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 18.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $36.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average is $36.50. Matthews International has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Matthews International alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently 195.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATW. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 258.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,271 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.