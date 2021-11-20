Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.070-$5.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.12 billion.Maximus also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.07-5.37 EPS.

NYSE MMS traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,944. Maximus has a 52-week low of $67.65 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maximus will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

In related news, CFO Richard John Nadeau sold 6,131 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $510,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $518,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,286 shares of company stock worth $1,604,595 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maximus stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,752 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Maximus worth $19,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

