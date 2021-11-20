Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.07-5.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4-4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.12 billion.Maximus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.070-$5.370 EPS.

Maximus stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.30. The stock had a trading volume of 514,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Maximus has a 52-week low of $67.65 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.27 and a 200 day moving average of $86.93.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Maximus will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $518,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $481,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,286 shares of company stock worth $1,604,595 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maximus stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

