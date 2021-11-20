mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.15

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.15 and last traded at C$5.28, with a volume of 188298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.31.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$143.16 million and a P/E ratio of -8.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.66.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

