Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Short Interest Update

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the October 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEDGF remained flat at $$123.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Medacta Group has a 1-year low of $123.50 and a 1-year high of $123.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Medacta Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Medacta Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and spinal surgery medical devices in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

