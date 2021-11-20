Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 94.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,380 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Medallia were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Medallia by 1,623.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Medallia during the first quarter worth $87,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Medallia by 24.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medallia by 96.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Medallia by 67.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

MDLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,080,819.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $231,161.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 445,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,185.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 505,184 shares of company stock valued at $17,122,471. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDLA opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04. Medallia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

