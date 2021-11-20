MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediaAlpha Inc. provides real-time programmatic technology platform specializing in vertical search and metasearch. MediaAlpha Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on MAX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MediaAlpha has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $70.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.14.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $37,836.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $34,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,131. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 917.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

