Medicalchain (MTN) One Day Volume Tops $100,093.00

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last week, Medicalchain has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Medicalchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Medicalchain has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $100,093.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Medicalchain Coin Profile

Medicalchain’s genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en . The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

Medicalchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Medicalchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Medicalchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Medicalchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

