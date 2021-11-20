Medifast (NYSE:MED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.270-$13.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

Shares of MED stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.84. 101,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.16. Medifast has a 52 week low of $170.18 and a 52 week high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.80 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. Medifast’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medifast will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.58%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MED shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $231.89 per share, with a total value of $973,938.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medifast stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.30% of Medifast worth $43,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

