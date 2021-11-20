Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 29.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $117.22 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $109.57 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.11%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

