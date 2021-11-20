Meme (MEME) Price Up 8.1% This Week

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 20th. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can currently be bought for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Meme has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.92 or 0.00335055 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00014465 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00012306 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005812 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00011293 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

