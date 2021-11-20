MenaPay (MPAY) Price Reaches $0.0069 on Major Exchanges

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 34.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. MenaPay has a total market cap of $919,086.86 and $236.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded up 52.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00047500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.35 or 0.00221376 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00089084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

