Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.2% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $32,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MRK traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,580,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,441,228. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average is $77.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $203.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

