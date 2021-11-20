Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) had its price target raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Get Meridian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Meridian has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $226.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.54.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Meridian had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 21.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meridian will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Meridian by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Meridian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Meridian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meridian in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Meridian by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.