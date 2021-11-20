Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) had its price target raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ MRBK opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Meridian has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $226.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.54.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Meridian by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Meridian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Meridian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meridian in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Meridian by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.
Meridian Company Profile
Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.
Read More: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.