Metatron, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRNJ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Metatron, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRNJ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the October 14th total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,081,421,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MRNJ stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 71,253,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,614,625. Metatron has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

About Metatron

Metatron, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of downloadable content apps available in internet stores. It offers professional consulting services in the areas of web development, mobile software, online marketing, pay-per-click management, SEO services, and corporate strategy to its content generator clients and internet-based businesses.

