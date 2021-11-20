Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MEI. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $83,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,955 shares of company stock worth $254,600 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

