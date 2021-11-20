MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 65,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SESN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 11,558.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,675,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,657,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,503,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,430 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,828,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after acquiring an additional 474,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,900 shares during the last quarter. 34.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SESN opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.43. Equities analysts forecast that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SESN shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

