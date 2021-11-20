MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,586 Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 68.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 168,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,104,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,151,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 92.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 680,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after buying an additional 327,785 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 70.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 17,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $42,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $813.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.16.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). Sell-side analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

