MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,052,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,772,000 after buying an additional 29,340 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,630,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,292,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,537,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 879,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 25,456 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $880.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.25. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $20.43.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

In related news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $97,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.