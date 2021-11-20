MetLife Investment Management LLC Invests $267,000 in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 2.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.42.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Davis sold 27,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $946,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $29,459.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,172,270 shares of company stock worth $287,690,904 in the last three months.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNCY shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

