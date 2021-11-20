MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,604,000 after purchasing an additional 51,084 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,887,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,175,000 after purchasing an additional 721,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,285,000 after purchasing an additional 24,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,995,000 after acquiring an additional 23,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,909,000 after acquiring an additional 19,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHE opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $916.88 million, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.38.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $571.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

