MetLife Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the second quarter worth $46,694,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 283.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,796,000 after buying an additional 2,245,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 1,171.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after buying an additional 653,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 22.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,244,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after buying an additional 415,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 107.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after buying an additional 394,927 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HGEN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

HGEN opened at $6.02 on Friday. Humanigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -1.87.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.14). Humanigen had a negative net margin of 8,202.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Humanigen Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

