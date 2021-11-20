MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 7,181 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,181 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRTN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1,704.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 851.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 28.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $17.00 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 15,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $226,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

