MetLife Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VR Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 4,563,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,143,000 after acquiring an additional 843,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,566,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,073,000 after acquiring an additional 448,919 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,711,000 after acquiring an additional 191,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,668,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,307,000 after acquiring an additional 640,903 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACRS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

ACRS stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $844.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.46. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%. Research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.