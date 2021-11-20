Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Raised to C$67.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. NBF lifted their price target on Metro to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.00.

TSE:MRU opened at C$62.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.08. The firm has a market cap of C$15.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.15. Metro has a 52-week low of C$52.63 and a 52-week high of C$66.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

