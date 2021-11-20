Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 5,629 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 112,580.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Vicor were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 70.0% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 292.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the second quarter valued at about $2,229,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 6.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 333.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor stock opened at $158.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 121.22 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.08 and a fifty-two week high of $164.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.58.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

VICR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

In other news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $245,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,142.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $28,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,626 shares of company stock worth $24,238,700. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.