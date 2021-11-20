Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 108,087.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,086,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,868,000 after purchasing an additional 129,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after purchasing an additional 240,254 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 505.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,245,000 after purchasing an additional 630,372 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Century Communities by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 614,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,906,000 after buying an additional 22,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Century Communities by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 591,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,336,000 after buying an additional 110,187 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Shares of CCS opened at $72.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 4.80%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

