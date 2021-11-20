Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $600,000 Stock Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 104,616.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,554 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 1,147.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,110,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,047,000 after buying an additional 1,021,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,026,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,669,000 after buying an additional 198,025 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 59.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 291,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 109,086 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 46.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 338,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 107,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,592,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,392,000 after purchasing an additional 84,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on shares of Deluxe in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Deluxe stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

