Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $607,000 in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,152 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 18.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 40.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,438,000. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 90.9% during the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $270,192.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,881 shares of company stock valued at $15,360,176. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.61 and a 1 year high of $55.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.63.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

