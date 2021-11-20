Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 19,151 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 106,394.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,169 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,151 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 423.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TowneBank by 33.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TowneBank by 97.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in TowneBank by 1,089.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

TOWN stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.06. TowneBank has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

